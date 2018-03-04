News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




David Crosby Announces North American Tour (Week in Review)

David Crosby

David Crosby Announces North American Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) David Crosby is hitting the road. The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young member is setting out on a solo trek in support of his most recent album, Sky Trails, which was released last year.

Rolling Stone points out some special guests joining Crosby along the way, including Alison Krauss (June 6th in Vienna, Virginia), Mary Chapin Carpenter and Chris Hillman (June 16th in Lenox, Massachusetts).

And the Avett Brothers will also be joining Crosby at the June 29th stop at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO. See all of the dates for the trek - here.

