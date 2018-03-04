Rolling Stone points out some special guests joining Crosby along the way, including Alison Krauss (June 6th in Vienna, Virginia), Mary Chapin Carpenter and Chris Hillman (June 16th in Lenox, Massachusetts).

And the Avett Brothers will also be joining Crosby at the June 29th stop at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO. See all of the dates for the trek - here.