Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter Chicago (Week in Review)
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter Chicago was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Kim Kardashian-West shared her first photo of little baby Chicago on Monday (Feb 26) on Instagram. The reality star and her daughter wore matching beige robes in the photo along with an adorable filter for added cuteness. The third child for Kim and controversial rapper Kanye West, Chicago was born on January 15 via a surrogate to the couple, joining sister North and brother Saint. See the heartwarming photo of mother and daughter - here.
