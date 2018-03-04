Lana Del Rey Surprises Fans Singing Her Song Karaoke

In a video uploaded to Twitter, two Lana fans perform "Cherry" from her album Lust For Life and midway through, the real Lana Del Rey joins them onstage.

The trio even launch into choreography from Lana's Lust For Life tour, proving that the fans know her work inside and out. They don't appear the least bit intimidated by the surprise collaboration with the idol, either. They look like they were having way too much fun for that. On Twitter, Lana explained why she joined her fans.

"If you're at my karaoke bar and you know my Choreo I will probably sing with you," she wrote. The karaoke adventure was just one event in of Lana's busy weekend: She also entered the studio with Bleachers' Jack Antonoff and Marina Diamandis from Marina and the Diamonds.

Watch Lana's performance with her fans, which contains explicit language, - here.