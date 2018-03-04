Ministry Release 'Twilight Zone' Video

Ministry's Al Jourgensen had the following to say about the song, "We are in completely uncharted territory now. Witnessing the unraveling of what was once a functional democracy. Our government is under attack. Our planet is under attack. It's time for a major reboot."

The band filmed the new visual just outside of Los Angeles and was produced by Chris Roth and Steve Roth. Chris had this to say, Said Chris Roth, "I'm a life-long fan of the band and very politically active. Not only was this an opportunity to collaborate creatively once again with the one and only Al Jourgensen, but also an outlet for much of my pent up aggression and frustration regarding the current state of politics in our country." Watch the video - here.