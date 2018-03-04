No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue

Newsted joined the group following the tragic death of Cliff Burton and famously his bass parts on his first appearance on the 1988 album were bruied low in the mix and some fans had hoped that would be corrected with the reissue. But mixer Steve Thompson revealed in a recent interview that would not be the case.

He told the Talk Toomey podcast (via Banana 101.5) "I just contributed to the anniversary album of …And Justice [for All]. I just sent them a bunch of pictures and some outtakes, but they have no desire to remix the record. They want to keep it the way it is.

"They might remaster it or something like that, but there is only so much mastering you can do. And I'll tell you the truth, I don't even know if those original multi-tracks could be saved. Because there are like 5 million edits in them from Lars' drums alone. So if you have the box and open it up there probably be about 50 million pieces of tape all over the place." - here.