Parkway Drive Return With 'Wishing Wells' Video

The "Wishing Wells" video can be streamed here and is the first new music from the group since their 2015 album "Ire". Frontman Winston McCall had this to say about the new song:

"'Wishing Wells' is the compression of grief into song. It's attempting to place blame when there is none, seeking answers where there is only emptiness, and ultimately trying to find some kind of reason and meaning to justify the ultimate loss we will all be faced with in life. This is how this chapter begins and will end." See the tour dates - here.