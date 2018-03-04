Shinedown Talk New Music The First Albums They Bought

The band had previously set a Spring 2018 goal for the Threat to Survival follow-up, and while a release date has yet to be named, we had the chance to sit down with the band to talk about writing new music.

'This is the only time we've ever written while we were still touring an album cycle," says Zach Myers. 'Eric was writing a song almost a day." Hear more about the band's new music and watch them reminisce on the first albums they ever bought, from Dr. Dre to Aerosmith - here.