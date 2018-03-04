Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates To Reunion Tour

The originally announced L.A. and Chicago stops of the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour sold out so the band have added a new show at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 31st and the United Center in Chicago on August 14th.

The trek will be the band's first tour in two decades with original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha and is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Glendale, AZ at the Gila River Arena. See the dates - here.