Squirrel Nut Zippers Expand North American Tour (Week in Review)
Squirrel Nut Zippers Expand North American Tour was a top story on Thursday: The Squirrel Nut Zippers have announced that they have expanded their upcoming North American tour in support of their forthcoming album "Beasts Of Burgundy." The band has added new shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Cleveland, Chicago and other markets this spring to promote the new studio effort which will be released on March 23rd. We were sent the following details: added dates into April & May now in support of their forthcoming album . New stops include shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Cleveland, Chicago and many others. Read more - here.
