The Devon Allman Project Announce UK Tour

The tour will be kicking off on September 2nd in Bristol at The Fleece and will be wrapping up on September 8th at the Academy 3 in Manchester. We were sent the following details:

On the forthcoming UK tour, The Devon Allman Project welcomes special guest Duane Betts. Each night will feature a set of Duane's originals, Devon Allman originals, Royal Southern Brotherhood and Honeytribe songs along with an encore set including Allman Brothers songs with Devon, Duane and special guests participating. - here.