Toto Announce 40th Anniversary North American Tour

They will be kicking things off on July 30th in Vancouver, BC at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts and concluding the trek on August 21st in Kansas City, MO at Crossroads KC.

Steve Lukather had this to say, "Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band. This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it's really exciting to be working with SONY again. We've spent a lot of time last year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks." - here.