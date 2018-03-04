|
Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner $1.4M Ferrari Push Present (Week in Review)
.
Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner $1.4M Ferrari Push Present was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) There are push presents, and then there are the push presents for the rich and famous. For the uninitiated, a push present is a gift presented to a woman after she's given birth, typically from a spouse or partner. So when Kylie Jenner gave birth to Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, he hooked the reality TV star up with one heck of a push present: a $1.4 million Ferrari. The Ferrari LaFerrari is a very limited edition car that's already out of production. enner showed off her fly new ride by way of an Instagram story, and it is quite the vehicle. See it - here.
So when Kylie Jenner gave birth to Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, he hooked the reality TV star up with one heck of a push present: a $1.4 million Ferrari.
The Ferrari LaFerrari is a very limited edition car that's already out of production. enner showed off her fly new ride by way of an Instagram story, and it is quite the vehicle. See it - here.