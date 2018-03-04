|
Yes Making Return Trip With Trevor Horn For Past Album (Week in Review)
.
Yes Making Return Trip With Trevor Horn For Past Album was a top story on Thursday: Yes have announced that they will release a brand-new mix of their album "Fly From Here", featuring the Drama line-up and new lead vocals by Trevor Horn, to coincide with their 50th Anniversary celebrations. Entitled "Fly From Here - Return Trip" the new version of the album is set to be released on March 25th. We were sent the following details about the special release: The original 2011 release of Fly From Here featured the band members who appeared on Drama: Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, plus Benoit David on lead vocals with Trevor Horn in the role of Producer. Read more - here.
Entitled "Fly From Here - Return Trip" the new version of the album is set to be released on March 25th. We were sent the following details about the special release:
The original 2011 release of Fly From Here featured the band members who appeared on Drama: Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, plus Benoit David on lead vocals with Trevor Horn in the role of Producer. Read more - here.