5 Seconds Of Summer Explain Return After 2-Year Hiatus

"It's about wanting someone back, " says Luke Hemmings. "Or not even someone, even like the feeling of losing something and wanting it back, so it doesn't necessarily have to be about a particular person. It can be about a feeling you are trying to chase."

"It was quite an organic procedure writing it, the process wasn't strenuous; it was very free flowing," Calum Hood adds. "It was actually the last song we wrote over the one and a half year process of writing the record, so it was very relieving to hit the jackpot at the end."

Still, Michael Clifford admits that returning to the scene after being away for two years was definitely a bit daunting for them. 'I think we were so nervous, and I think we still are really nervous about the rest of the record. We've lived with the songs for two years, but I think that's what's making us so driven to make sure it's the best it can be." Read more - here.