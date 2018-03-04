Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Thomas Rhett earned six, including his second nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Keith Urban has five, including his eighth nomination for Entertainer of the Year and Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each received four; both were nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live on CBS April 15th from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. See the full list of nominees - here.