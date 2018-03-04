|
Dirty Heads Talk Latest Single 'Celebrate' (Week in Review)
.
Dirty Heads Talk Latest Single 'Celebrate' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Real talk: the Dirty Heads might just be one of the hardest working bands in America right now. With five albums released in just over five years and a touring cycle that feels endless (which we ain't mad about at all), the band is no stranger to putting in the work and paying their dues. And it's the sacrifices made for their success that can be heard and felt in the Dirty Heads' latest single, "Celebrate." "Celebrate" is the third track released off the band's latest album Swim Team. And because it's really a song about accepting the sacrifices that artists make, including living out of a tour bus for months at a time and not complaining about it, we asked Duddy B and Dirty J a lot about life on the road when we had a chance to sit down with them recently. In addition to finding out which video games they play to pass the time, we also found out how "Celebrate" is being received live and what they think makes Swim Team different from their previous records. Check out the interview - here.
"Celebrate" is the third track released off the band's latest album Swim Team. And because it's really a song about accepting the sacrifices that artists make, including living out of a tour bus for months at a time and not complaining about it, we asked Duddy B and Dirty J a lot about life on the road when we had a chance to sit down with them recently.
In addition to finding out which video games they play to pass the time, we also found out how "Celebrate" is being received live and what they think makes Swim Team different from their previous records. Check out the interview - here.