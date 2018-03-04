News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids (Week in Review)

.
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Country music icon Dolly Parton was honored at the Library of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to celebrate the 100 millionth book donated through her non-profit organization, Imagination Library.

The singer joked that she never thought of being called 'the book lady," joking that she might have been called 'the painted lady." Parton read and sang the words from her autobiographical children's book, Coat of Many Colors, to a group of children at the celebration.

The star also explained that she was thinking of her father who could never read or write, but was the 'smartest man she ever knew," when she started the initiative.

The 'book lady" has been donating one book per month to children in need through her Imagination Library for 20 years. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

