Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Rolling Stones

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is sharing an update on the band's plans for their first new studio album of original material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

"I'm going to sound like Trump - 'It will happen; don't worry about it' - but it's in the early stages," explains Richards. "We have some stuff down, which is very interesting."

Producer Don Was, who confirms the Stones have been working on new music off and on for more than two years, raves about the work they've done so far.

"The songwriting that Keith and Mick did last year was really something to behold," says Was. "The three of us sat in a room, with them facing each other, five feet apart, with guitars, and there's something magical that happens that's still as fresh as when they started."

When The Rolling Stones entered British Grove Studios in West London in December of 2015, the plan was to begin work on new original material, but the group got on a roll playing blues covers in the studio.

"I knew Mick had a couple of songs, and I had a few," says Richards. "But it was a new studio, so I called Ronnie Wood and I said, 'Get down this Little Walter track called "Blue and Lonesome" - we'll have that in our pocket in case the new stuff isn't working out in the new room.'

"Sure enough, we get there and the new stuff is not working out in the new room - we're still looking for the sound. So I said, 'Ron, "Blue and Lonesome." ' Suddenly the room comes alive and we have a take. Then Mick turns around and says, 'Let me try this Howlin' Wolf one.' And in five days, we'd cut the whole damn thing." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

