|
Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut' (Week in Review)
.
Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Run the Jewels will open dozens of dates on the North American leg of Lorde's Melodrama World Tour. To celebrate their live partnership, the rappers hit the studio to remix a song from Lorde's GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album. The new spin on "Supercut" takes a darker, more ominous tone than the original edit. Reimagined over a hip-hop beat, the remix features a cacophony of horns and industrial sounds. Both El-P and Killer Mike contribute verses and with Mike's lyrics repping his "heinous cadence" and Netflix viewing habits. Read more - here.
The new spin on "Supercut" takes a darker, more ominous tone than the original edit. Reimagined over a hip-hop beat, the remix features a cacophony of horns and industrial sounds.
Both El-P and Killer Mike contribute verses and with Mike's lyrics repping his "heinous cadence" and Netflix viewing habits. Read more - here.