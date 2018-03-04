Steven Van Zandt Announces Very Special Tour

"Music will forever be humanity's most effective and consistent source of inspiration and motivation," Van Zandt said in a press statement (via Rolling Stone). "And, we have learned, music turns out to be our most solid common ground for establishing communication between teachers and students, which is where education begins."

The tour will directly benefit the TeachRock initiative of Van Zandt's Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, which provides multimedia lesson plans and resources to middle and high schools.

The guitarist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band has revealed the first five dates on the tour, with more expected in the coming weeks. See the initial dates - here.