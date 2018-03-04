|
Tremonti Announce UK And Euro Tour Including Iron Maiden Shows (Week in Review)
Tremonti Announce UK And Euro Tour Including Iron Maiden Shows was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Alter Bridge offshoot Tremonti have announced dates for a summer tour of the UK and Europe in support of their forthcoming album, "A Dying Machine." The 7-week run - which begins in Munich, Germany on June 18 - mixes headline concerts and festival appearances with support slots on several Iron Maiden shows. The trio of vocalist/guitarist Mark Tremonti, guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock will be joined by bassist Tanner Keegan for the 2018 tour. Pre-sale tickets are available now with general sale beginning this Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. from MarkTremonti.com and direct from venue box offices Tremonti's fourth full-length album, "A Dying Machine", will be released this summer via Napalm Records; the set was produced by longtime band associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. Read more including the dates - here.
