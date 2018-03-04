Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

The Deftones guys have announced that they're joining forces with Belching Beaver Brewery to craft a new, signature beer with a kick. The brew, which is one in a string of Deftones-Belching Beaver Brewery collaborations, is a brown ale named Good Morning Beautiful. It's brewed with coconut, coffee and maple syrup. Sounds delicious, right?

Deftones fans will notice that Good Morning Beautiful takes its name from Deftones' 2003 self-titled full-length. It marks the band's third beer with Belching Beaver, the previous brews being Phantom Bride and Swerve City IPAs.