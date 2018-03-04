From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Matt Brandyberry had this to say, "Anxiety made it difficult to write at times but ultimately we came together and decided we were going to write the best music we possibly could and see where that took us".

11

New vocalist Danny Case adds. "Crazy is, at its core, a song about someone or something driving you absolutely out of your mind and feeling unable to walk away from it. I feel like everyone at one point or another experiences that in their lives.

"For me personally, I dated someone for a very short period of time and it felt like everything I said and did was wrong. I honestly thought I was losing my mind because I knew it was a bad situation, but I just felt like I couldn't walk away. I think having that life experience really helped when we sat down and wrote the lyrics" Watch the video - here.