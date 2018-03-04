|
Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.' (Week in Review)
Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.' was a top story on Saturday: (Radio.com) Future is back with a brand new song and a message. The rapper's brand new track is entitled "I.C.W.N.T.," which is an acronym for "I Can't Wife No Thot." The !llmind-produced beat finds Future making it clear that he's thoroughly enjoying the single life, and you won't find him walking down the aisle anytime soon. Although he's pretty generous when it comes to giving gifts, so at least there's that. Get all of the highly NSFW details - here.
