Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video (Week in Review)
Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video was a top story on Saturday: (Radio.com) Iggy Azalea has been reborn. The rapper has shared the video for her latest single, "Savior," which finds a halo-wearing Azalea walking down the aisle in a neon-lit church, where she is baptized. "I've never really been this honest about the things I struggle with," she said of the track in a press statement. "I always try to be really tough for everybody - especially women." The song features Migos rapper Quavo, who does not appear in the new clip. Watch the online stream of Iggy Azalea's brand new "Savior" music video - here.
