LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

While it's not unusual for a 21st Century American to tackle a second job, the release of Joe Barksdale's debut album yields a unique pairing of occupations: NFL offensive lineman by day, aspiring guitar star at night.

Independently released on his Hear My Music label, Butterflies, Rainbows & Moonbeams reveals a remarkably confident guitarist with a comfortable voice and eclectic range, a notable launch considering the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive tackle only began his music journey when the 2013 season wrapped.

"I am extremely competitive, extremely, and I apply that to my musical career," says Barksdale. "That's why I've been telling everyone who interviews me that I am going to be one of the greatest guitar players of my generation before it's all said and done." Read more - here.