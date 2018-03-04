Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

The vocalists have announced their upcoming album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, which set for release on April 13. The new full-length will include the group's recently revealed version of Camila Cabello's smash hit, "Havana."

The a capella group has also revealed an extensive slate of tour dates, kicking off July 12 in Salt Lake City, UT. Tickets for will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 9th at 12pm local time. See the tour dates - here.