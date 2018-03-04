Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Curveball marks the latest epic gathering in an extraordinary tradition first forged by Phish in August 1996 with the groundbreaking Clifford Ball. The 2018 event marks the third Phish festival to be held at the legendary Watkins Glen International, following 2015's Magnaball and 2011's Super Ball IX. Rolling Stone's Jesse Jarnow hailed the former, noting, "At Magnaball, highlights weren't guest appearances, acoustic sets, thrust stages or even big hits, but the nitty-gritty of Phish's music...While Phish continue to be industry leaders, defining and expanding the live-streaming concert market, as with so much in their career, they remain happily on the outside."

Curveball is but one highlight of Phish's eagerly awaited summer run, set to get underway July 17 and 18 with a pair of sold out shows at Stateline, NV's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and then continue through the band's eighth annual Labor Day Weekend residency at Commerce City, CO's Dick's Sporting Goods Park on August 31-September 2. See the dates - here.