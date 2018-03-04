Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

"When you're from those Nordic latitudes, there's just something about the darkness and the cold that really brings out the metal in you." But it wasn't just Satan they gave a shout-out to.

Originally from Alaska, Carothers elaborates on the band's acceptance speech and its mention of Native Alaskans. 'We kind of feel a responsibility to say something that matters to us for people that don't get heard a lot."

Hear more about that--and Howk's and Carothers' swanky styles--in our exclusive interview - here.