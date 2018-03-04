Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

The collection of tapes capture a young Bey in 1992, with appearances from Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett (via The Root). According to the Ted Owen & Co. auction listing, the tapes comprise footage from the pop star's first pair of pro-shot music videos.

Also included are "rehearsals, performances and outtakes that were shot before, during and after an onstage performance with her group Girl's Tyme at the BMI New Music showcase at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco on Aug. 26, 1992."

The videos contain footage of young Beyonce recording at the Plant Recording Studios in Sausalito, Calif., as well as scenes shot at a shopping mall "acting for the camera beside her longtime friend and Destiny's Child member/Grammy Award Winner LaTavia Roberson." Read more - here.