Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The initial dates for the tour have been announced and is currently scheduled to kick off on April 21st in El Paso, TX, and conclude on June 1st in Sioux City, IA.

Madame Mayhem had this to say, "Really excited to get back on the road and play! This tour is going to be so much fun. The band and I are thrilled to be supporting Sevendust on this run, those guys are like family to us." Read more - here.