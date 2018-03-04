|
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts (Week in Review)
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts was a top story on Saturday: (Radio.com) Taylor Swift has released the names of the artists that will be joining her as the support acts on the Reputation stadium tour of North American this spring and summer. The Shake It Off singer revealed that Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX will take on the openings slots as the country turned pop star crisscrosses the United States and Canada this summer. She tweeted, "I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the… twitter.com/i/web/status/9'— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 01, 2018". See Taylor's upcoming dates - here.
