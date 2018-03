Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

First joking that she wanted to plug a few road dates, the comedian explained, "People are wondering why the rush? Why so fast?" during her vows while fighting back happy tears.

"And it's because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife." Although the couple had only been dating for a couple of months, Amy simply couldn't wait any longer to marry him and between the pictures and videos she shared, it's easy to see the undeniable love between them. Read more - here.