Blake Shelton's Releases 'I Lived It' Video (Week in Review)
Blake Shelton's Releases 'I Lived It' Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Country superstar Blake Shelton has just released a new video for his song 'I Lived It." The song is one of the tracks that appear on his most recent album Texoma Shore. In the video, Shelton walks along country roads, fishes in a lake, plays guitar and drives his truck. Home video clips are intermingled with the professional footage. Shelton is currently on his Country Music Freaks Tour, which runs through July 21 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Watch the new music video for "I Lived It" - here.
