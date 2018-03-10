|
Cardi B Struts Her Stuff To Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain' (Week in Review)
.
Cardi B Struts Her Stuff To Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Cardi B has popped up in an appropriately stylish new video for Vogue magazine highlighting the best looks of New York Fashion Week for fall 2018. In the brand new promotional clip, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Carly Simon's 1972 classic track "You're So Vain." The video features a cavalcade of stars modeling the top looks from NYFW including Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson and more. Watch the video - here.
In the brand new promotional clip, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Carly Simon's 1972 classic track "You're So Vain."
The video features a cavalcade of stars modeling the top looks from NYFW including Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson and more. Watch the video - here.