Chris Brown Goes Mad Max For 'Tempo' Video (Week in Review)
Chris Brown Goes Mad Max For 'Tempo' Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) The new Chris Brown "Tempo" video is a sight to behold. Mashing up sly visual references to movies including Mad Max: Fury Road, Back to the Future and The Warriors, the clip finds Brown and a crew of costumed dancers showing up in a quiet suburban neighborhood in a gravity-defying floating truck. Brown and his posse show off a series of choreographed dance moves on the streets before breaking into a home to terrorize the family inside and show off more slick footwork. "Tempo" is one of the many tracks Brown featured on his 2017 release, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Watch the video, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.
