DJ Khaled Release 'Top Off' Feat JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future

JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future join the rapper and producer on the hook-filled single. In the song, Future raps about peeling the top off of a Maybach, while JAY-Z raps about Meek Mill, his daughter Blue Ivy, Prince, and dropping $91,000 on Ace of Spades champagne.

Queen Bey, meanwhile, does her thing with panache, singing, '"I break the internet/ Top two and I ain't number two/ My body, my ice, my cash/ All real I'm a triple threat."

A music video for the song puts Khaled right into a scene from Transformers, with a Decepticon literally taking Khaled's car's "Top Off." Check out the preview of the video and the full track - here.