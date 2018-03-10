Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake

The teaser clip, which was captured by a fan, appears to feature Drake's distinctive vocals in the mix making reference to both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Drake and Future last collaborated on the 2016 track, "Used to This," which followed their much-celebrated 2015 mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, and a subsequent tour.

Check out a fan capture of Future's song teaser featuring Drake, which contains explicit language, - here.