Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty Do New Track 'Solitaire' (Week in Review)
Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty Do New Track 'Solitaire' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Gucci Man is charging into the month of March with a brand new song, and he's got some famous friends in tow. The track is from Mane's upcoming album, Evil Genius. The rapper's new track, "Solitaire," features appearances from Migos and Lil Yachty, with all three acts trading verses like a hip-hop version of Marvel's Avengers. The tune is Gucci's latest track following last month's "Cocky" collaboration with A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage. Listen to the very NSFW "Solitaire" - here.
