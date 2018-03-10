|
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On The Duality Of Fame (Week in Review)
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On The Duality Of Fame was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds talks discusses the dual nature of fame in a new, wide-ranging interview that was released by NME last week. '[Fame is] a beautiful thing. I don't know if I'd be here today if it wasn't for art and having these people listen," he told NME. "But it comes with shaking the devil's hand: "'Yes I'll open my heart for the whole world to see and let some people take a s— on it'. And if you're a sensitive person, there's gonna be times where you wanna hide in a hole and take it all back, but you can't." Read more - here.
