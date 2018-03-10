Judas Priest Streaming New Song 'Never The Heroes'

"'Never The Heroes' is about the courageous men and women that enter war - never trained to be heroes but becoming heroic due to their actions and sacrifices doing their duty for their people and country," says the band. "It resonates as there is a hero in all of us and in times of struggle we can be strong and united - conquering our own challenges and helping others - it's a traditional Priest mid-tempo powerhouse, with a powerful message!"

The veteran UK metal band's eighteenth studio album was recorded last year with producers Andy Sneap and Tom Allom. Sneap will join the Judas Priest touring lineup in place of guitarist Glenn Tipton when they kick off a world tour in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13.



Following his work on "Firepower", Tipton recently retired from the road after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, although there is talk of the rocker possibly appearing with the group occasionally on the 2018 trek. - here.