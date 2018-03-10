News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Streaming New Song 'Never The Heroes' (Week in Review)

Judas Priest

Judas Priest Streaming New Song 'Never The Heroes' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a lyric video for the track "Never The Heroes" from their forthcoming album, "Firepower", ahead of its release on March 9th.

"'Never The Heroes' is about the courageous men and women that enter war - never trained to be heroes but becoming heroic due to their actions and sacrifices doing their duty for their people and country," says the band. "It resonates as there is a hero in all of us and in times of struggle we can be strong and united - conquering our own challenges and helping others - it's a traditional Priest mid-tempo powerhouse, with a powerful message!"

The veteran UK metal band's eighteenth studio album was recorded last year with producers Andy Sneap and Tom Allom. Sneap will join the Judas Priest touring lineup in place of guitarist Glenn Tipton when they kick off a world tour in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13.

Following his work on "Firepower", Tipton recently retired from the road after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, although there is talk of the rocker possibly appearing with the group occasionally on the 2018 trek. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest Music, DVDs, Books and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

More Judas Priest News

Judas Priest Music

