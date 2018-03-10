|
Lady Antebellum Star's Son Ready To Join The Band (Week in Review)
Lady Antebellum Star's Son Ready To Join The Band was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) While Lady Antebellum bandmate Hillary Scott has been dominating celebrity baby news of late, Charles Kelley is here to remind the world that he's got a pretty cute kid, too. Kelley has shared an adorable video of his 2-year-old son, Ward, as the toddler marches through the house to put his miniature guitar case right next to daddy's. Kelley posted the clip with the hashtag #roadlife, mention that his young son is either a rocker or a roadie. Considering that his dad is in one the biggest country acts in the world, good money is on rocker. Watch the video - here.
