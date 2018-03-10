Led Zeppelin Icon Robert Plant Rocks Late Night TV

Joined by fellow guest and actress Camila Morrone, Plant shared some tales from his legendary history - including a story about losing a karaoke battle in Hong Kong while visiting China with his son in 1996.

"I wanted to sing and I'd had too much to drink," Plant explained, "so the options were ABBA ... no ... and Elvis, that was on the thing and I put my name down, and a bloke from Taiwan also put his name down for Elvis, so we were competing.

"It was all Chinese folk in there and even though Taiwan is a taboo place for Communist Chinese people to even think about, I was neck and neck with this guy and even the Chinese guys were going for this Taiwanese guy. But I was really, really good ... But in Beijing 22 years ago, I was beaten by a Taiwanese Elvis impersonator."

Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters closed out the program with a performance of the "Carry Fire" track "New World." Watch the clips - here.