New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month

U2

New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) U2 will release new vinyl reissues of three of their classic records - 1997's "Pop", 2000's "All That You Can't Leave Behind" and the 1985 EP "Wide Awake In America" - on April 13.

Introduced by the lead single, "Discotheque", the band's experimental ninth album "Pop" topped the charts in the US, UK and 27 other countries on its way to platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies. U2 supported the release on their PopMart world tour.

U2's return to rock on "All That You Can't Leave Behind" saw the project debut at No. 1 in 32 countries and at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. The record and its songs won seven Grammy Awards while earning the distinction of being the only album in history to have multiple tracks win the Grammy Award for Record Of The Year: "Beautiful Day" in 2001 and "Walk On" in 2002. The group's tenth release sold more than 4 million copies in the US and 12 million worldwide.

The half live/half studio EP, "Wide Awake In America", mixed a pair of live performances of songs from 1984's "The Unforgettable Fire" with two B-sides from the era. Originally released only in North America and Japan, it was subsequently re-released internationally in 1990.

Remastered and pressed on 180gm vinyl, each reissue includes a download card and faithful reproduction of the original artwork. Read more and watch the promo video for the reissues - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

U2 Music

