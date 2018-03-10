|
Pink's 'Whatever You Want' Video Features Intimate Family Footage (Week in Review)
.
Pink's 'Whatever You Want' Video Features Intimate Family Footage was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Pink takes fans behind the scenes of her life in the new video for "Whatever You Want." The pop star is seen getting ready to embark on her current Beautiful Trauma tour, with behind the scenes rehearsal footage next to performance clips. The new music video also features intimate moments with her family, including images of her husband, Carey Hart, competing in professional motocross events. Personal clips from the singer's performance of the National Anthem from this year's Super Bowl round out the up close and personal feel of the video. Watch the new clip - here.
