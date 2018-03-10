News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Charlie Watts is ready to call it a day. The Rolling Stones' 76-year-old drummer has revealed that after more than 50 years manning the kit for "the greatest rock and roll band in the world," he won't shed a tear when the group is no longer together.

"I love playing the drums and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie, I don't know about the rest of it," Watts told The Guardian. 'It wouldn't bother me if the Rolling Stones said that's it … enough."

While Watts is prepared to say goodbye, he admits to not exactly having a packed itinerary after the fact. 'I don't know what I would do if I stopped," he said. 'Keith is a great one for saying once you're going, keep going. The big worry for me is being well enough. We don't work like we used to fortunately. There are huge gaps between each show."

The sober drummer goes on to echo the sentiments found in on his band's 1974 album, It's Only Rock 'n Roll: "Time Waits for No One." 'We are getting to that elderly period, so it's a good thing not to," he said regarding vices like cigarettes and alcohol. "When you're 40 and you've got a hangover you get up and have another drink and you're off again. I don't think we could do it nowadays … at this age. Smoking and drinking are not like they were in the '50s. In the '40s and '50s every film star smoked. You'd never see a film star now drinking or smoking, it's not fashionable, I'm glad to say. In another way it has ruined jazz clubs … they are totally unlike what I would consider a club. They have become very clinical." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Rolling Stones Music

