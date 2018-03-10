|
Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Track Details (Week in Review)
Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Track Details was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Following the release of her new single, "Hands On You," Ashley Monroe has revealed the track listing for her upcoming fourth studio album Sparrow. Available on April 20, Sparrow had Monroe penning songs with longtime friends and fellow songwriters Anderson East, Angaleena Presley, Waylon Payne and Brendan Benson, among others, for the 12-track album. Monroe worked with producer Dave Cobb (Brandy Clark, Chris Stapleton) on the release and the two creators bonded over Elton John LPs and Glenn Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," which helped to mold Sparrow. "I knew I wanted to work with Dave," Monroe says in a press release. "All of his records are consistently awesome and classic, timeless, old and new all in one. Country music is a wide genre, and that's OK. I don't even know what genre this record is, but I know it's me." See the tracklisting - here.
