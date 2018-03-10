Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

The tour launches July 6 in Kansas City, MO, with shows lined up through September 8, when the acts hit the stage in Ridgefield, MA. Both artist's shows will be accompanied by a full orchestra, turning up the energy of the experience in the outdoor venues.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 10am local time. Artists' pre-sales will begin today (Wednesday, March 7) at 10am local time. See the dates - here.