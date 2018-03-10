Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

"I'm so proud of my dad and so glad his music is still being enjoyed and recognized in the music community. He always put his heart and soul into every song he ever sang," said Ashley Campbell.

Written by Nelson 57 years ago, "Funny How Time Slips Away" was recorded for Campbell's Grammy -nominated farewell album, Adiós, released in June 2017 via UMe to rave reviews. The collaboration between longtime friends takes on a new gravitas as the two trailblazers reflect back together on where the years went. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "a marvelous, albeit heartbreaking, tribute to their enduring love and respect for one another," the song is even more significant following Campbell's death last year from Alzheimer's. In November, the collaboration won the Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year. Stream the song - here.