Liam Payne, Flo Rida And Zedd Lead Nickelodeon SlimeFest

Liam Payne, Flo Rida, Zedd will headline SlimeFest, with Dance Moms/Youtube star Jojo Siwa set to host the show. Attendees can also expect lots and lots of ooey-gooey slime.

Plenty of Nickelodeon faves are set to make onstage appearances, with Kel Mitchell and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Game Shakers), Riele Downs and Ella Anderson (Henry Danger), and Breanna Yde (School of Rock) scheduled to greet the crowd. Read more - here.